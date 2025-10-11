Telangana Congress faces wrath of party netas as uncertainty hangs over local polls

HYDERABAD: The Congress and the state government are facing flak for what many call an inept handling of the 42 per cent BC reservations issue that led the Telangana High Court to impose a stay on the GO concerned.

At the grassroots level, discontent is brewing. Local leaders are unhappy over the prolonged delay in conducting elections to local bodies, which have been under special officers’ rule for nearly a year and a half. With no elected representatives in place, people have no one to approach for redressal of village-level grievances.

MLAs, too, are growing increasingly uneasy as anti-incumbency sets in with each passing day. The absence of public representatives has stalled developmental activities, leaving legislators directly exposed to public anger.

An MLA from the erstwhile Rangareddy district admitted that the situation was denting the party’s image. “When the Congress came to power in 2023, there was tremendous hope among local leaders. But even after nearly two years, villages have no elected bodies. People are losing patience,” he said.

An MLA from Karimnagar echoed similar concerns, warning that the government’s credibility was taking a beating due to its “shoddy handling” of the BC reservation issue. While the intention — to increase representation for BCs — was laudable, the inability to address the legal hurdles has frozen the entire process. “Now, not just BCs, even SCs, STs, and others are frustrated,” the legislator said.

The MLA added that just two months ago, the Congress seemed poised to sweep a majority of the local body seats. “But the mood has changed. People are growing restless and slowly turning against both the MLAs and the government,” he confided.