Telangana High Court slams Rangareddy collector for not filing affidavit on Bhoodan land

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday expressed displeasure over the failure of the Rangareddy district collector in filing an affidavit despite a lapse of more than three months, in connection with illegal constructions on government lands at Nagaram village of Maheswaram mandal.

Justice EV Venugopal, dealing with a writ petition and a related contempt case, observed that the conduct of the officer was questionable. “What is stopping you? Even after over three months, you could not file the report,” the judge remarked.

The case pertains to government and Bhoodan lands, some of which were reportedly purchased by IAS and IPS officers and their family members.

The court noted that despite earlier directions, authorities had not complied with orders nor carried out inspections at the disputed site.

The assistant government pleader for revenue informed the court that the delay was due to the Enforcement Directorate seizing relevant documents, and said efforts were underway to obtain them.

However, the petitioner Birla Mallesh’s counsel pointed out that no site inspection had been carried out since the petitions were filed.

Taking serious note of the inaction, the judge questioned why officials had failed to inspect the site.

On a request from the government pleader, the court granted one week’s time and directed the district collector to file a report before the next hearing. The judge also ordered the builder, who is allegedly undertaking construction on the disputed land, to file a counter.