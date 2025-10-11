Telangana's Nalgonda third-worst among cities in air quality

HYDERABAD: Even as several cities in India recorded improvements in air quality under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), Nalgonda in Telangana has emerged as one of the worst performers, witnessing a steep deterioration in air quality over the past seven years.

According to data accessed by TNIE from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Nalgonda’s PM10 concentration rose from 59 µg/m³ (micrograms per cubic metre) in 2017–18 to 78 µg/m³ in 2024–25, marking a 32.2% increase — the third steepest decline in air quality among 130 Indian cities monitored under NCAP.

While 103 cities showed improvement and 25 achieved more than 40% reduction in PM10 levels, Nalgonda went in the opposite direction, joining a list of worst-performing cities topped by Aurangabad, whose PM10 levels rose from 75 µg/m³ to 100 µg/m³ (a 33.3% increase) and Visakhapatnam, which saw a 32.9% rise (76 µg/m³ to 101 µg/m³). Hyderabad, in contrast, saw PM10 concentrations fall by 26.4% during the same period, from 110 µg/m³ in 2017–18 to 81 µg/m³ in 2024–25.

Officials and environmentalists attribute Nalgonda’s poor showing to increasing vehicular exhaust and road dust, and partly also to industrial emissions and cement manufacturing units, all of which have increased with urban expansion and highway development projects in the district.