Three senior Maoist leaders surrender before police in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Three senior Maoist leaders surrendered before Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy at his office here on Friday, marking a significant development in the state’s ongoing efforts to wean extremists away from armed struggle.

According to police sources, the trio decided to give up arms owing to ideological differences within the CPI (Maoist) and deteriorating health conditions.

Recently, reports indicated a widening rift between top Maoist leaders Abhay and Mallojula Venugopal, who allegedly disagreed over the future of the armed movement. The factional discord, simmering for several months, is said to have deepened divisions in the party’s top ranks.

The three who surrendered are: Kunkati Venkataiah (52) alias Raghu/Vikas, a State Committee Member (SCM) who had been underground for 36 years. He served as secretary and in-charge of South Bastar DVC under the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC); Mogilicherla Venkatraju alias Erra Raju/Punnam Chander/ Satla Balaraju, also an SCM and in-charge of CNM in DKSZC, who had been underground for 35 years; and Thodem Ganga alias Gangavva / Sony, an SCM and member of Janathana Sarkar, South Bastar DVC, who had been underground for 21 years.

Speaking to the media, Venkataiah said the party was unable to adapt to the social, economic, and political changes taking place in society.

“There were discussions on these issues, but nothing worked out. Besides, there were personal reasons too. The government and police extended a positive response, which encouraged us to surrender,” he said.