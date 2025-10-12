22 AICC observers to monitor DCC rejigs in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has deployed observers from various states in Telangana to supervise the process of appointment of District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents.

A total of 22 observers, who arrived here on Saturday, are scheduled to stay in the state for a week and gather opinions on the proposed names.

In coordination with the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), the AICC-appointed observers will be conducting block-level meetings in the districts assigned to them.

These observers are tasked with recommending suitable candidates for DCC president posts across 35 districts (party demarcated districts) and four municipal corporations.

The AICC has suggested that each district should submit three names, while in exceptional cases, recommendations may include up to six names.

Over the course of the week, the observers will gather feedback from local leaders and submit the names of eligible candidates to the TPCC for consideration.

In addition, each AICC observer has been assigned four to five TPCC coordinators, including MPs, MLAs, MLCs, municipal corporation chairpersons and senior party leaders. These coordinators will assist the observers in collecting feedback for the appointment of district party presidents.