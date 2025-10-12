Constables win race against time to save life

Inside, Jyothi was found hanging. Acting fast, the team brought her down and checked for signs of life. Her pulse was faint, but they did not give up. As the others cleared space, Varaprasad began giving CPR — pressing on her chest again and again to restart her heartbeat.

After a few tense minutes, there was a sign of hope — a weak breath, a faint pulse. The officers had saved her. They quickly took her to the Government Hospital in Medak, where she is now recovering.

Superintendent of Police DV Srinivas Rao praised the officers for their timely action. “The quick response by Varaprasad, Jayanand and Ramesh shows the true spirit of police duty,” he said. “Their efforts remind us that policing is not only about enforcing the law, but also about saving lives.”

Free legal aid for prisoners

The Prisons department, with help of the state legal services authority, has extended free legal aid services to 1,045 prisoners in 2024 and to 972 prisoners in 2025 (till September 30). DG (Prisons) Soumya Mishra, said the department is now moving towards providing complete legal aid coverage, ensuring that all undertrial and convicted inmates have access to legal assistance.

If you need mental health support, kindly contact Tele MANAS counsellors at 14416 (OR) 1800-89-14416.