Development of T-Square: CM Revanth wants vibrant designs, work to begin by November

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to begin work on the development of T-Square by November and to come up with vibrant designs for the project, making it an iconic structure and a happening place in Hyderabad.

The government has taken up T-Square to create a digital canvas for Hyderabad, keeping in mind the needs of the social media age. Revanth held a review meeting along with IT Minister D Sridhar Babu on T-Square and the AI Hub at the Integrated Command and Control Centre on Saturday.

He instructed officials to design T-Square as an intersection of entertainment, tourism, food, and business, attracting visitors round the clock. He also suggested making provisions to accommodate major global players like Apple within T-Square. The designs should take parking needs into consideration to ensure seamless vehicular movement, he added.

Determined to implement 42% quota: Revanth

On Friday, a day after the high court stayed GO 9, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar held a video conference, which was also attended by senior Supreme Court counsel Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

During the meeting, the participants discussed the legal implications of the high court’s stay on the GOs and outlined a plan of action. Revanth emphasised that the state government is committed to implementing 42% reservations for BCs in local body elections and requested Dr Singhvi to file an appeal against the stay order in the Supreme Court. It may be recalled that the state had issued GO 9, providing 42% reservations for BCs in rural and urban local bodies. Following this, the State Election Commission issued the election schedule and notifications.