GHMC to hire ‘army’ to keep IT corridor spotless

HYDERABAD: A tourist’s photo of a scenic flyover can be ruined by a pile of garbage in the foreground. Recognising that cleanliness is key to sustaining tourism, the GHMC is turning sanitation workers into guardians of the city’s image. A new Rs 6.84 crore project will deploy a dedicated team of cleaners on round-the-clock duty along 24.8 km of Serilingampally’s most visited roads, keeping them spotless, day and night.

Serilingampally, now a hub of IT firms, modern infrastructure and rapid urban growth, has also been struggling with civic issues like poor sanitation, littering and inadequate public toilets. To address this, the GHMC has decided to hand over the maintenance of major tourist corridors to specialised agencies and invited bids, while also running awareness campaigns and constructing new public toilets.

Officials noted that commercial establishments and commuters often dump waste even after cleaning drives, leaving the stretches dirty until the next day. To counter this, the project will ensure round-the-clock maintenance with workers deployed in three shifts.

As per the new plan, one sweeping worker will cover every 300 metres of road in the first shift and every 500 metres in the second. During non-sweeping hours, one litter picker will be deployed for every km, supported by one supervisor for every 2 km. Daily cleaning will include roads, sidewalks, medians and lifting of construction debris, green waste and silt — even on holidays and festivals.