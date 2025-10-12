Stray dog scare at Telangana Secretariat; GHMC teams catch seven

HYDERABAD: The area surrounding the Telangana state Secretariat has turned into a no-go zone for citizens, visitors, and even employees, thanks to packs of stray dogs biting people with alarming frequency, leaving four individuals injured in just two days.

Despite being just a few hundred metres away from GHMC headquarters, the Secretariat premises, including the canteen, media centre, and visitor pass counter, have become hotspots for dog attacks. Yet, reports suggest no concrete measures were initially taken to address the threat.

GHMC officials, however, claimed dog-catching teams have been deployed, and seven street dogs have already been captured and sterilised — though the real culprit behind the bites remains at large. Staff and visitors have urged officials for immediate action and suggested keeping anti-rabies injections at the Secretariat dispensary-a precaution that, ideally, should never have been necessary.