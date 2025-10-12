Telangana HC allows visually challenged candidate to apply for APP post

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Saturday directed the authorities to allow petitioner Koppula Sravan Kumar, who is visually challenged, to submit his application for recruitment to the post of Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP). The court, however, made it clear that the petitioner’s application will be subject to the final outcome of the writ petition.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin, was hearing a writ petition filed by Sravan Kumar challenging the recruitment notification issued on August 15 by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board for filling 118 posts of Assistant Public Prosecutors. The visually impaired petitioner was denied eligibility under para 11(D)(ii) of the notification, which excludes candidates with visual impairment from applying for the posts.

‘Exclusion discrimnatory’

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner argued that such exclusion is discriminatory and contrary to the decision of the Supreme Court in Suo Motu W.P. (Civil) No 2 of 2024, wherein the apex court had struck down similar exclusionary provisions under the Madhya Pradesh Judicial Service (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 1994. The petitioner contended that if visually impaired candidates are deemed suitable for judicial service, they should also be considered eligible for the post of Assistant Public Prosecutor.

Counsel for the state sought three weeks time to obtain instructions in the matter. Meanwhile, the petitioner’s counsel requested that the petitioner be permitted to submit his application before the cut-off date of October 15, 2025.

Considering the submissions, the high court allowed the petitioner to apply under the ongoing recruitment notification, clarifying that his application will remain subject to the outcome of the pending writ petition. The matter has been adjourned to November 10 for further hearing.