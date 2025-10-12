Telangana won’t allow Polavaram-Banakacherla project at any cost: Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday asserted that the Congress government will not allow construction of the Polavaram-Banakacherla project by the Andhra Pradesh government under any circumstances, declaring that the project is being opposed through all possible means, including direct communication and written objections to the Centre.
Speaking to the media in Hanamkonda, Uttam said the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government was committed to protecting Telangana’s rightful share in Krishna and Godavari river waters.
He stated that the government had already conveyed Telangana’s objections to the Banakacherla project in writing to Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil. “Telangana, Maharashtra and other co-basin states have clearly opposed it. Yet (BRS leader) Harish Rao is speaking as if our government is silent. His claims are completely false,” he said.
The minister asserted that Telangana would also not support the proposal to raise the Almatti dam height. “It does not matter which party is in power in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh or Maharashtra. For us, Telangana’s water rights are paramount,” he said.
Uttam criticised former minister Harish Rao for spreading misinformation. “Not even one word uttered by Harish Rao is true. The injustice to Telangana in Krishna and Godavari waters happened during the 10-year BRS rule, not in 21 months since the Congress formed the government,” he said.
The minister slammed Harish Rao for attempting to defame the Congress government and chief minister Revanth Reddy. “This habit of speaking lies and creating confusion must stop. Telangana people are observing everything. We have both the sincerity and ability to protect Telangana’s water rights,” he said.
He alleged that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and then irrigation minister Harish Rao had agreed to give Andhra Pradesh 512 tmcft of Krishna water while settling for just 299 tmcft for Telangana out of the 811 tmcft allocated to united Andhra Pradesh.
He emphasised that after the Congress came to power, Telangana made it clear that the previous allocations were unacceptable. “We demanded 70% share for Telangana and presented strong arguments before the Tribunal. I am the only Irrigation Minister in the country to appear personally before the tribunal in such a water dispute,” he said.
Elaborating on the state’s arguments, he said that Telangana demanded 70% of 811 tmc at 75% dependability and 734 tmc out of 1,005 tmc at 65% dependability. “We argued both in writing and in person, and we are confident that justice will be done,” he said.
Uttam also said that the Congress government had secured 67 tmcft water allocation for the Sitarama project and was working with the Centre and the Chhattisgarh government to get 47 tmc for the Sammakka-Sarakka barrage. “We are making all efforts to obtain the required clearances. This is proof that Telangana will benefit more under the Congress government,” he added.
Centre in receipt of TG’s concerns, says CR Patil
Meanwhile, Union Minister CR Patil in a letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on September 23, said that the Centre received a letter from the Telangana government on June 19, 2025 on the pre-feasibility report of Godavari-Banakacherla Project of Andhra Pradesh.
“I have got the matter examined. In this regard, I would like to inform you that the Andhra Pradesh government has submitted the Preliminary Feasibility Report (PFR) of the Polavaram-Banakacherla Link Project to the Central Water Commission (CWC) under this ministry.
The PFR is currently under examination and has been shared with all co-basin states (Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh), as well as with other relevant organisations.
Further, the government is in receipt of the concerns raised by Telangana on Polavaram-Banakacherla Link Project and is following due process for techno-economic appraisal of the project, in consultation with the concerned authorities and co-basin States,” Patil informed the chief minister.
‘Pranahita project works to resume soon’
Hyderabad: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday revealed the state government’s plan to resume works on the Chevella-Pranahita project and that detailed project reports (DPRs) are being prepared for constructing a barrage at Thummidihatti.
During a review meeting with engineers at the Secretariat, he said water will be supplied from Thummidihatti to Chevella via Yellampalli as per the earlier plan. Of the 71 km canal, 45 km has already been completed.
Two routes are being considered from Mailaram in Mancherial district — one to Yellampalli requiring a lift for 50 km, and another to Sundilla barrage through a 55 km flood canal, the minister said and instructed officials to prepare DPRs for both routes by the end of this month. He also directed the setting up of solar power plants on irrigation department lands to reduce costs.