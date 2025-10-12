Telangana won’t allow Polavaram-Banakacherla project at any cost: Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday asserted that the Congress government will not allow construction of the Polavaram-Banakacherla project by the Andhra Pradesh government under any circumstances, declaring that the project is being opposed through all possible means, including direct communication and written objections to the Centre.

Speaking to the media in Hanamkonda, Uttam said the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government was committed to protecting Telangana’s rightful share in Krishna and Godavari river waters.

He stated that the government had already conveyed Telangana’s objections to the Banakacherla project in writing to Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil. “Telangana, Maharashtra and other co-basin states have clearly opposed it. Yet (BRS leader) Harish Rao is speaking as if our government is silent. His claims are completely false,” he said.

The minister asserted that Telangana would also not support the proposal to raise the Almatti dam height. “It does not matter which party is in power in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh or Maharashtra. For us, Telangana’s water rights are paramount,” he said.

Uttam criticised former minister Harish Rao for spreading misinformation. “Not even one word uttered by Harish Rao is true. The injustice to Telangana in Krishna and Godavari waters happened during the 10-year BRS rule, not in 21 months since the Congress formed the government,” he said.

The minister slammed Harish Rao for attempting to defame the Congress government and chief minister Revanth Reddy. “This habit of speaking lies and creating confusion must stop. Telangana people are observing everything. We have both the sincerity and ability to protect Telangana’s water rights,” he said.