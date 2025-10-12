Treat 17 per cent additional quota as general seats, conduct polls as per PR Act

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court, which stayed GO 9 that raised BC reservations in local bodies from 25% to 42%, has directed the State Election Commission to conduct local body polls strictly in accordance with the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018 and the Supreme Court rulings that cap total reservations at 50%.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin, passed the detailed interim order while hearing a batch of writ petitions challenging the 42% BC reservation.

It ruled that the elections, which have already been notified, cannot proceed based on the enhanced quota, and instructed the TSEC to treat the areas falling under the additional 17% quota as general (open category) seats. This will ensure that polls continue under the existing reservation pattern prior to the issuance of the impugned GOs.

Faults state for overlooking Supreme Court ‘triple test’

The bench faulted the state government for not adhering to the “triple test” laid down by the Supreme Court in Vikas Kishanrao Gawali vs State of Maharashtra (2021) before introducing enhanced OBC reservations in local bodies.

The triple test requires: A dedicated commission to conduct a contemporaneous, rigorous empirical inquiry into the nature and implications of backwardness concerning local bodies; determination of the proportion of reservation, local body-wise, based on the recommendations of such a commission; and ensuring that the total reservation for SCs, STs, and OBCs does not exceed 50% of the total seats.

The court noted that the one-man commission report relied upon by the government had neither been published nor subjected to public objections, thereby violating earlier directions of the High Court. It observed that issuing GO 9 without fulfilling these mandatory preconditions rendered the order unsustainable.