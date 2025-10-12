Tribal woman stripped, tied to pole

MEDAK: A tribal woman was stripped naked and tied to a cement pole by unidentified persons in Kulcharam mandal headquarters late Friday night.

Upon receiving information, police rushed to the spot and found the woman unconscious. They suspect that she might have been sexually assaulted, but facts will emerge only after she regains consciousness.

Medak Rural Circle Inspector M George said she was shifted to the Medak area hospital, where a medical examination was conducted.

The report is awaited, and police have launched an investigation.