Harish to MEA: Help workers stuck in Jordan

HYDERABAD: Former minister T Harish Rao on Sunday assured full support to Telangana migrant workers stranded in Jordan, saying that the BRS is making efforts to bring them back safely.

Speaking to the workers over the phone, Harish Rao said, “Do not worry, the BRS stands with you. We have already brought your issue to the notice of the Ministry of External Affairs, and every possible effort is being made to ensure your safe return to Telangana.”

He said that after learning of the situation, he alerted the Telangana government as well as Union minister G Kishan Reddy and MoS Bandi Sanjay. He added that BRS parliamentary party leader Suresh Reddy was in touch with senior officials of the MEA. “Twelve workers from Nirmal, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Jagtial and Siddipet went to Jordan a year ago seeking employment but are now stranded due to restrictions and lack of funds,” he said.