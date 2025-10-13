Panels set up to monitor over 24K state-run schools

HYDERABAD: The School Education department has decided to soon form panel inspection teams to regularly monitor government and local body schools across the state, including the syllabus completion and implementation of the midday meal scheme.

According to proceedings issued by Telangana School Education director E Naveen Nicolas on Sunday, each team will inspect 100 primary and upper primary schools and 50 high schools every quarter. The teams will operate under specific guidelines, with defined roles for each member.

The teams that will inspect primary and upper primary schools will have three members each, a primary school headmaster as nodal officer and two secondary grade teachers.

Likewise, teams that will inspect high schools will consist of nine members, including a gazetted headmaster as nodal officer, seven subject teachers, and a school assistant for physical education.