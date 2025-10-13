Raped tribal woman dies on way to hospital in Telangana

MEDAK: The tribal woman who was found unconscious and severely assaulted near the Edupayala Vanadurga temple in Medak district died while being shifted to a Hyderabad hospital late on Saturday.
According to police, the woman was discovered early Saturday morning near an under-construction structure within the Kulcharam police station limits. She had reportedly been stripped, tied to a cement column and left unconscious. Locals who found her informed the police, following which she was moved to Medak Area Hospital.
Medak Rural Inspector M George said the woman’s condition was critical and doctors advised that she be shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad for advanced treatment. “She died on the way to Hyderabad,” he said. Police believe that the woman may have been tied to the pillar on Friday night itself.
Police said the woman, believed to be in her mid-thirties, was a daily wage worker from a tribal hamlet in Kulcharam mandal. She regularly travelled to Medak town in search of work but did not return home on Friday night. Her family began searching for her when she did not return home.
An Aadhaar card found at the scene helped the police establish her identity, and inform her relatives. The body was later handed over to the family after a postmortem examination at Medak Area Hospital.
Kulcharam police initially booked a case under BNS Section 109 (attempt to murder). After the death of the victim, it was altered to include Sections 64 (Rape) and 103 BNS (murder), based on a complaint lodged by her husband.
“A reconstruction of the crime scene is being carried out and CCTV footage from the surrounding areas is being examined,” Inspector George said, adding that special teams have been formed to trace the suspects.
Police said the woman is survived by her husband and five children. Her husband has not named or suspected anyone so far.
Kulcharam police said that provisions of the ST/SC Atrocities Act are not automatically applied in cases of rape and death; it must be established that the crime was committed because of the victim’s caste.
While the Act provides for penalties and relief, the prosecution must prove the perpetrator’s intent to target the victim due to their SC or ST status. However, the SC/ST Act imposes more severe punishments for specific crimes committed against SC/ST members, such as rape and murder. Victims and their families are entitled to additional monetary relief under specific schemes, which is separate from any compensation awarded under other laws.
