Raped tribal woman dies on way to hospital in Telangana

MEDAK: The tribal woman who was found unconscious and severely assaulted near the Edupayala Vanadurga temple in Medak district died while being shifted to a Hyderabad hospital late on Saturday.

According to police, the woman was discovered early Saturday morning near an under-construction structure within the Kulcharam police station limits. She had reportedly been stripped, tied to a cement column and left unconscious. Locals who found her informed the police, following which she was moved to Medak Area Hospital.

Medak Rural Inspector M George said the woman’s condition was critical and doctors advised that she be shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad for advanced treatment. “She died on the way to Hyderabad,” he said. Police believe that the woman may have been tied to the pillar on Friday night itself.

Police said the woman, believed to be in her mid-thirties, was a daily wage worker from a tribal hamlet in Kulcharam mandal. She regularly travelled to Medak town in search of work but did not return home on Friday night. Her family began searching for her when she did not return home.

An Aadhaar card found at the scene helped the police establish her identity, and inform her relatives. The body was later handed over to the family after a postmortem examination at Medak Area Hospital.

Kulcharam police initially booked a case under BNS Section 109 (attempt to murder). After the death of the victim, it was altered to include Sections 64 (Rape) and 103 BNS (murder), based on a complaint lodged by her husband.