Telangana infant dies after polio drops; death likely due to asphyxia, not vaccine: Officials

HYDERABAD: A three-month-old boy in Sangareddy district of Telangana died hours after receiving pulse polio drops, raising initial concerns over the vaccine.

District health officials on Monday said the death was most likely caused by aspiration leading to asphyxia and was not linked to the immunisation.

The infant's parents had alleged that their son died within 20 minutes of receiving the polio drops.

Health officials, however, denied the claim.

The baby, a resident of Bheemra village in Kangti mandal, was brought to the local pulse polio booth by his parents around noon on Sunday.

He was administered the polio drops and kept under observation until 12.30 pm, during which he remained normal with no complaints, according to the Kangti Primary Health Centre (PHC) medical officer.

Around 1 pm, the parents returned to the booth reporting incessant crying and one episode of vomiting, a preliminary report said.

Health officials said the mother had given the baby bottled milk after returning home.