Telangana sanctions Rs 40.53 lakh for pre-feasibility study for airport at Ramagundam

PEDDAPALLI: The state government has sanctioned Rs 40.53 lakh to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) towards the pre-feasibility study fee for the proposed Ramagundam airport.

Calling it a historic step towards realising the project, Peddapalli MP G Vamshi Krishna said the R&B department had issued the necessary orders for the study. The proposed greenfield airport will come up on 591 acres in Anthergaon village and mandal.

The district administration had conducted a land survey and submitted its report to the state government in March. “For the past two years, I have been consistently pursuing this dream along with the people of Peddapalli. That collective effort is now bearing fruit,” the MP said, posting details on X.

He added that the airport would benefit citizens of Peddapalli, SCCL employees, students and the business community by providing direct air connectivity and eliminating long road trips to Hyderabad. It would also open up new economic and industrial opportunities for the region.

“I wholeheartedly welcome and appreciate the decision of the state government. Once the pre-feasibility study is completed, the Union government will take up the detailed feasibility study. My fight will continue until the Ramagundam airport becomes a reality,” he said.