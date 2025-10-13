Three-year-old dies soon after polio vaccination

SANGAREDDY: A three-year-old boy died within 20 minutes of being administered polio drops at Bhimra village in Kangti mandal on Sunday.

According to sources, the boy, born after three daughters to Swarnalatha and Umakanth, fell ill soon after Asha workers Roja, Samudra, and Swaroopa administered the drops. He began crying continuously and vomiting before he stopped breathing. The parents rushed him to the area hospital in Kangti, where doctors declared him dead. The body was later shifted to the government hospital in Narayankhed for postmortem.