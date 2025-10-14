Boys’ Home supervisor held for sexual assault in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A supervisor at a government-run Children’s Home for Boys in Saidabad has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an inmate. The case came to light after the boy informed his parents during a visit home for the Dasara festival, following which they lodged a complaint with the Saidabad police.

Police said the victim, who had been staying at the shelter for about a year, was admitted as a child in need of care and protection as he was not attending school and had been found roaming the streets. He is not categorised as a Child in Conflict with the Law (CCL).

According to police, the boy told his mother that the supervisor had sexually assaulted him and that he did not wish to return to the home. Based on the complaint, police questioned the staff and found that the accused, a contract employee, had allegedly misbehaved with the child.

“We have identified one victim so far, but there may be more, based on the versions of the other boys,” an official said. The boy has been sent to the Bharosa Centre for medical examination and counselling.

Officials from the Women and Child Welfare Department said the accused was immediately removed from service and that they were cooperating with the police. “The investigation will reveal the extent of involvement. No one will be spared,” an official said.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, POCSO Act, and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. The investigation is ongoing.