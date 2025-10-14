CM Revanth Reddy to discuss BC quota plea with law experts in Delhi

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is likely to visit New Delhi to hold discussions with legal experts on the appeal to be filed in the Supreme Court seeking implementation of 42% reservations for BCs.

TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud has already reached Delhi and confirmed that party leaders will also implead in the appeal filed by the state government.

Sources confided that the chief minister is expected to meet senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi and others who represented the state in the high court.

On Monday, Mahesh met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and briefed him on the political developments in Telangana, including the high court’s interim stay on GOs 9, 42 and 43 related to BC reservations and the plan to approach the Supreme Court.

In a statement, Mahesh said the Congress would move the apex court soon. He added that a high-level meeting, attended by the chief minister and senior Congress leaders, had been held recently to discuss the legal strategy.