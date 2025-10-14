Conditions on liquor shops for sake of youth: MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal

NALGONDA: Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Monday confirmed to the TNIE that he was the one who shared the text message on WhatsApp groups, imposing conditions on the liquor trade in his constituency.

He said he plans to meet Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao to press for the abolition of belt shops across Telangana.

Rajagopal Reddy said liquor revenue in the state rose from Rs 5,000 crore before the formation of Telangana to Rs 45,000 crore now. He argued that raising revenue from liquor, which harms public health, was undesirable and said that instead of funding welfare schemes with such income, some of them should be reconsidered.

Following his campaign against belt shops, during which he announced a `5 lakh reward for villages that eliminated illegal liquor sales, Rajagopal Reddy in his message announced strict guidelines for new wine shop licensees in Munugode.

The MLA said that shops should be located outside village limits, not include permit rooms, avoid selling to belt shops, refrain from forming syndicates, restrict sales between 4 pm and 9 pm, and more.