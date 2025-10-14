Congress, MIM in secret deal to deceive voters: Telangana BJP

HYDERABAD: Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao has alleged a “clear nexus” between the ruling Congress and AIMIM in the upcoming Jubilee Hills byelection.

He claimed that the AIMIM candidate is contesting on a Congress B-form, exposing what he described as a “secret understanding” between the two parties.

Addressing a meeting at the BJP state headquarters in Hyderabad on Monday, where several professionals and intellectuals joined the party, Ramchander Rao said that the Congress candidate had previously contested on an AIMIM ticket and, after securing the Congress nomination, went straight to the AIMIM chief to seek his blessings.

“This is nothing short of deceiving the people of Jubilee Hills,” he said, accusing the AIMIM of fielding its member on a Congress ticket to secure victory through Congress support. He asserted that the arrangement amounted to cheating the electorate.

“A person who once contested under the AIMIM ‘kite’ symbol is now contesting on the Congress ‘hand’ symbol. It’s the same candidate, only the emblem has changed,” Ramchander Rao remarked, adding that AIMIM had earlier joined hands with the BRS to help it win key seats in Hyderabad.

‘Both BRS, Cong neglected Hyd civic infrastructure’