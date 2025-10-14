Devadula, SRSP water to be supplied to Suryapet, says Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar

SURYAPET: The state government is preparing proposals to supply water from the Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme and SRSP to Suryapet district, Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced here on Monday.

He was speaking at a district-level extended meeting of the Congress held to gather feedback from party workers on the appointment of a new DCC president.

The minister said the Congress government is working with unwavering resolve to streamline the supply of Sriramsagar Project (SRSP) water to Suryapet district. He noted that the reservoir’s capacity, originally 112 tmcft, had dropped to 80 tmcft due to siltation, affecting the downstream water supply. He said the government would initiate desilting works in SRSP and also repair damaged canals and lining to restore full capacity and uninterrupted water flow.

Uttam credited former minister and late Congress leader Ramreddy Damodar Reddy for bringing SRSP Phase-2 water to the district. He recalled that under his leadership, the Congress had led several agitations, including a Raktharpanam protest, demanding SRSP water for the region.

To honour the late leader’s legacy, the government has decided to name SRSP Phase-2 after Damodar Reddy, a proposal that received the approval of Chief Minister

A Revanth Reddy. “The late leader’s absence is deeply felt, and we are committed to taking forward his vision,” he said.

Job mela in Huzurnagar

Meanwhile, Uttam informed that a Mega Job Mela will be held in Huzurnagar constituency on October 25. He said the mela would be inaugurated by Minister D Sridhar Babu.