Dy CM Vikramarka urges Centre, Haryana government to act after IPS officer's suicide

HYDERABAD: Expressing deep anguish over the death of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday demanded that the Union and Haryana governments take action against those responsible for his death.

“Both Haryana and Chandigarh are under the BJP-led Union government. Therefore, the prime minister and the home minister must fulfil their constitutional responsibility,” he said.

Vikramarka, accompanied by AICC national co-ordinator for the SC, ST, OBC and Minorities department K Raju, visited the family of Additional DGP Puran Kumar, who had recently died by suicide, allegedly following caste discrimination and mental harassment by senior officers.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy spoke over the phone with Puran Kumar’s wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, to convey his condolences and express solidarity with the bereaved family during Vikramarka’s visit.

Speaking to the media, Vikramarka said that Puran Kumar had served as Additional DGP in Haryana and had earlier worked with the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). “He was a highly accomplished officer who had received Presidential medals for his distinguished service,” he said.

Referring to the suicide note, Vikramarka said the officer had specifically named two officers — DGP Kapoor and SP Narendra — alleging that they had continuously humiliated and harassed him.