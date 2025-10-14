Factionalism grips Telangana Congress as ministers clash over turf, portfolios

HYDERABAD: There seems to be no calm after the storm in the Telangana Congress. In just a matter of over one and a half years of its formation, ministers are pulling in different directions, with egos clashing and tempers running high.

While the ruling party is already on the back foot over its bungled handling of BC reservations in local body elections and the Jubilee Hills bypoll, internal feuds have only added fuel to the fire. Ministers are reportedly at each other’s throats over overlapping portfolios and turf issues.

At the heart of the chaos are ministers Konda Surekha, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Adluri Laxman Kumar and Vivek Venkataswamy, whose recent squabbles have set the grapevine abuzz.

The high command, it appears, has its hands full trying to douse the political flames and pacify those miffed over ticket allocations in the Jubilee Hills byelection. Party insiders say the matter is likely to land on the high command’s table once again as tempers refuse to cool.

The latest storm blew up when Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, at a public event also attended by Labour Minister Vivek Venkataswamy, made snide remarks about his Cabinet colleague Adluri Laxman Kumar. The off-the-cuff comment snowballed into a full-blown controversy, forcing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud to step in and broker peace.