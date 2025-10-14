Farmers protest over crop losses due to SRSP backwaters in Telangana

NIZAMABAD: Farmers from nine villages in Navipet mandal, already suffering severe crop losses due to Sriramsagar project (SRSP) backwaters, staged a protest at Yamcha village on Monday, demanding government intervention and payment of compensation.

The protesters from Kosli, Mittapur, Yamcha, Aljapur, Nandigam, Binola, Nizampur, Thungini, and Naleshwaram, said their paddy and soybean crops were completely destroyed, leaving them unable to cultivate this year and threatening their livelihoods.

Farmers criticised officials for failing to conduct proper surveys and urged Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri and local MLAs to act.

Retired DSP and advocate B Manohar, who owns 45 acres in Basara village, submitted a representation to district officials requesting a permanent solution to SRSP backwater issues. He said that, as no official enumeration has been conducted, the total area affected and number of farmers impacted remain unclear.

B Manohar said that the SRSP, built on the Godavari at Pochampad, receives heavy inflows from tributaries including the Manjeera and Haldi Vagu. During heavy inflows, water merges at the Kandkurthi backwater, flooding surrounding farmland. Major inflows were recorded in 1983, with recent years witnessing similar levels.