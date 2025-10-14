Farmers protest over crop losses due to SRSP backwaters in Telangana

NIZAMABAD: Farmers from nine villages in Navipet mandal, already suffering severe crop losses due to Sriramsagar project (SRSP) backwaters, staged a protest at Yamcha village on Monday, demanding government intervention and payment of compensation.
The protesters from Kosli, Mittapur, Yamcha, Aljapur, Nandigam, Binola, Nizampur, Thungini, and Naleshwaram, said their paddy and soybean crops were completely destroyed, leaving them unable to cultivate this year and threatening their livelihoods.
Farmers criticised officials for failing to conduct proper surveys and urged Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri and local MLAs to act.
Retired DSP and advocate B Manohar, who owns 45 acres in Basara village, submitted a representation to district officials requesting a permanent solution to SRSP backwater issues. He said that, as no official enumeration has been conducted, the total area affected and number of farmers impacted remain unclear.
B Manohar said that the SRSP, built on the Godavari at Pochampad, receives heavy inflows from tributaries including the Manjeera and Haldi Vagu. During heavy inflows, water merges at the Kandkurthi backwater, flooding surrounding farmland. Major inflows were recorded in 1983, with recent years witnessing similar levels.
He said that construction of a bridge between Panchagudi (Nirmal) and Ummeda (Nandipet) using soil bunds instead of pillars obstructed natural water flow, causing flooding in 24 villages. He estimated nearly 80,000 acres of crops were damaged this year, with an investment of around Rs 25,000 per acre.
He urged the government to appoint a committee of retired engineers to review the bridge design and water management, reconstruct the bridge with pillars, clear obstructing vegetation, install mechanised flood warning systems, and implement a silt removal programme, allowing free use of SRSP silt for farmers.
He also questioned why only 39 of 42 SRSP gates were lifted during recent floods and demanded official recognition of submerged areas, with compensation at current rates similar to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. Farmers demanded Rs 50,000 per acre and warned of larger agitation if the government fails to respond.