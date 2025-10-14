Hyderabad launches campaign to make road safety trendy

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad City Police on Monday launched the #SafeRideChallenge, a social media initiative aimed at turning road safety into a viral movement.

Announcing the campaign on X, Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar urged citizens to wear helmets or fasten seat belts before riding or driving, take a photo or short video and tag friends or family to do the same. The idea is to create a ripple effect online, encouraging safe driving habits among commuters, especially the youth.

“Safety never goes out of style. Every ride begins with a choice to protect yourself and those you love,” Sajjanar said, calling on people to make safety “the coolest trend of 2025”.

The initiative focuses on three simple actions before every journey — fastening seat belts, wearing helmets, and inspiring others to follow suit. By combining public participation with digital engagement, the police hope to foster a culture of safety and accountability on Hyderabad’s roads.

Sajjanar said the city police have been increasingly using digital platforms for awareness drives, blending creativity with civic responsibility to promote safer roads.