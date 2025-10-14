Man wins Rs 42 lakh in cases against builder, Apple reseller in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 63-year-old retired government employee from Patancheru, Bavana Saheb, has won two consumer cases at the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Medak, securing over Rs 42 lakh in refunds and compensation from a real estate developer and an Apple reseller. Both cases were argued by him in person, without a lawyer.

The commission noted that Saheb, a senior citizen, had faced distress due to negligence and unfair trade practices by the firms and ruled in his favour in both matters within seven months.

In the first case, decided on December 30, 2024, Saheb complained against Sahiti Infratec Ventures India Pvt Ltd for failing to deliver Flat No. 2608 in its ‘Sahiti Sarvani Elite’ project at Ameenpur, despite receiving Rs 41 lakh in 2019. Construction had not begun even after four years.

The commission found the builder guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, ordering a refund of Rs 41 lakh with 9% annual interest from August 2019, Rs 1 lakh as compensation, and Rs 5,000 as litigation costs. It was observed that consumers cannot be made to wait indefinitely for possession, especially senior citizens.

iPhone stops working within 1 month

In the second case, decided on July 11, 2025, Saheb filed a complaint against Aptronix, an Apple-authorised reseller, after an iPhone 16 Pro Max (256 GB, Black) gifted by his son for Rs 1,46,800 stopped working within a month of purchase from the Uppal store.

Despite repeated visits and calls, the company offered only a display replacement. The commission directed the reseller to refund Rs 1,46,800 with 9% annual interest, pay Rs 10,000 as compensation, and Rs 5,000 towards costs.

Both orders, issued by the commission at Sangareddy, allowed 30 days for compliance.