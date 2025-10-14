New SC system integrated into MeeSeva: Minister Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: IT Minister D Sridhar Babu on Monday announced that the state government has successfully implemented the new Scheduled Caste (SC) caste grouping system in the MeeSeva citizen service platform.

“In line with Telangana Act No. 15 of 2025 and GO Ms No. 9, SCD department, April 14, we have completed the integration of the new SC classification system into MeeSeva,” the minister said. “This is a major step towards ensuring that the rationalisation of reservations reaches every eligible citizen efficiently and transparently.”

Sridhar said the reform, carried out in consultation with the Commissioner of the Scheduled Castes Department, is expected to benefit nearly four lakh citizens who apply for SC community certificates every year through MeeSeva.

“All MeeSeva centres across Telangana have been updated to reflect the newly introduced sub-classified SC groups,” he said. “From now on, citizens can obtain certificates accurately reflecting their group under the new structure.”

MeeSeva has also introduced a re-issuance feature for SC, ST and BC community certificates, allowing citizens to obtain reissued certificates directly through the platform without fresh approval. “The reissued certificate will clearly mention the approving officer’s details and the date of reissue,” he added.

Emphasising the government’s focus on inclusive digital governance, Sridhar said, “Our goal is to make MeeSeva a true one-stop platform for every citizen, where government services are delivered with speed, accuracy and fairness. These new measures reflect Telangana’s commitment to equity and technological empowerment.”

Citizens can access the updated services at all MeeSeva centres across the state or through the official MeeSeva website.