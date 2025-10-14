Police intensify search for suspects in rape, death of tribal woman in Telangana's Medak

MEDAK: The police have intensified the search for suspects in the rape of a tribal woman near the Edupayala Sri Vana Durga Bhavani temple in Medak.

The incident occurred in the Kulcharam police station limits on Friday and Superintendent of Police DV Srinivas visited the spot on Monday.

Four teams were formed by the police to investigate the case and they interacted with the relatives of the victim. The woman died on the way while being shifted to Gandhi Hospital.

It is learnt that some suspects were taken into custody by the police. The CCTV footage is being examined by the investigating team.

The victim came to Medak in search of daily work on Friday and did not return home till late in the night. On Saturday morning, she was found stripped and tied to a pillar. The SP has directed the Medak and Kulcharam police to nab the accused at the earliest. Medak DSP Prasanna Kumar, CCS Inspector Krishna Murthy, Medak Rural Inspector George, were present.