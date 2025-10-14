Revenue Minister Ponguleti dismisses rumours of rift over Surekha skipping meeting on Medaram works

MULUGU: The simmering differences between Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha once again came to the fore when the latter skipped a review meeting on Medaram development works on Monday.

Srinivasa Reddy, along with Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Ansuya alias Seethakka, reviewed the ongoing construction and other developmental works at the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara site at Medaram in Tadvai mandal of Mulugu district.

The news of the endowments minister preferring not to attend the meeting went viral on social media platforms, sparking a debate in political circles on how the differences among Cabinet members are affecting the development works.

Srinivasa Reddy, however, said that one should not read too much into Surekha’s absence from the review meeting.

Speaking to the media, the revenue minister said: “All Cabinet members are striving hard and overseeing works that are already on their scheduled lists.”

Referring to Surekha and Seethakka as “sisters”, he further said: “Surekha akka will be attending the next review meeting to be held within the next five days. Today, Seethakka and I reviewed the ongoing development works.”

Srinivasa Reddy also dismissed rumours that he has differences with the Endowments minister.