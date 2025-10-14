Rs 60 crore released for emergency requirements in welfare hostels in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has sanctioned Rs 60 crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to address urgent requirements in BC, SC, ST and minority welfare hostels. The funds will be used for diet charges, temporary staff salaries, vehicle repairs, and other emergency needs.

At a review meeting held on Monday at the Integrated Command and Control Centre, the chief minister handed over cheques to senior officials. Special Chief Secretary Sabyasachi Ghosh presented a report on hostel conditions.

Revanth directed officials to adopt technology to improve hostel administration, including facial recognition for students and staff, and a mobile app to monitor food quality. He also called for real-time dashboards displaying daily updates on hostel management, and for regular medical camps to be held in coordination with local hospitals and medical colleges.

District collectors were instructed to make frequent inspections. Revanth also proposed a 24-hour medical hotline and using educational technology platforms to help hostel students prepare for competitive exams.