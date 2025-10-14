Telangana government moves Supreme Court challenging HC stay on enhanced BC quota in local body elections

The Telangana Government filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court challenging the interim orders of the Telangana High Court that stayed Government Order (GO) No. 9, dated September 26, 2025, which enhanced reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in local bodies from 25% to 42%.
On Tuesday, counsels representing the State made a mention before the Supreme Court registry seeking an early hearing of the SLP, preferably on October 16 or 17.
Responding to the request, the registry assured that the matter would be placed before the Chief Justice of India (CJI).
With the CJI’s approval, the petition is likely to be listed for hearing later this week.
The Telangana High Court, on October 9, 2025, granted an interim stay on GO No. 9 issued by the BC Welfare (B) Department, which had enhanced the BC quota in rural and urban local bodies to 42%.
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin passed the interim order while hearing a batch of writ petitions challenging the State’s decision.
Following the High Court’s interim stay, the ongoing local body election process in Telangana has come to a standstill, as the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) was directed to adhere to the constitutional limit of 50% total reservations, in line with Supreme Court precedents.
The State Government’s move to approach the apex court is aimed at securing relief to proceed with the enhanced quota policy ahead of the local body elections.