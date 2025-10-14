Telangana government moves Supreme Court challenging HC stay on enhanced BC quota in local body elections

The Telangana Government filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court challenging the interim orders of the Telangana High Court that stayed Government Order (GO) No. 9, dated September 26, 2025, which enhanced reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in local bodies from 25% to 42%.

On Tuesday, counsels representing the State made a mention before the Supreme Court registry seeking an early hearing of the SLP, preferably on October 16 or 17.

Responding to the request, the registry assured that the matter would be placed before the Chief Justice of India (CJI).

With the CJI’s approval, the petition is likely to be listed for hearing later this week.