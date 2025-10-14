Telangana governor hails state government’s Jeevandan programme

HYDERABAD: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Monday commended the Telangana government’s Jeevandan organ donation programme, describing it as a model initiative promoting life-saving healthcare.

Speaking at Yashoda Hospitals, Hitec City, on the occasion of the hospital’s completion of 300 kidney transplants, the Governor lauded the institution’s achievement as a reflection of medical excellence and compassion. He also appreciated the Jeevandan team for creating an ecosystem that sustains organ donation and transplantation efforts.

“The Telangana government is committed to promoting organ donation, transplantation and saving lives. Through initiatives like Jeevandan, we have made significant progress in increasing organ donation rates,” he said, adding that the government would continue to work with hospitals, NGOs and other stakeholders to facilitate donations.

He noted that the state currently operates 102 government dialysis centres, with a plan to ensure one every 20–25 km.

Highlighting the state’s performance, the Governor said the Jeevandan programme had recorded 194 deceased organ donors in 2022 — the highest in the country — and 263 kidney transplants from deceased donors that year. Annually, about 500 living donor and 250–300 deceased donor kidney transplants are performed across Telangana, he added.