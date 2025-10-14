Vehicle-mounted PTZ cameras for surveillance in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be deploying vehicle-mounted Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras, along with dashboard services, for monitoring and surveillance by the security forces and election officials during the Jubilee Hills byelection, which is scheduled for November 11.
These systems provide mobile, wide-area coverage and detailed monitoring capabilities to help ensure free and fair elections.
According to GHMC authorities, the vehicle-mounted PTZ cameras help in enhancing mobile surveillance capabilities, allowing monitoring teams like Flying Squad Teams (FSTs) and Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) to cover large areas and respond quickly to incidents or complaints.
The civic body has invited agencies to submit request for quotation (RFQ) for installation of PTZ cameras, along with dashboard services with all other required accessories and website, to monitor vehicles webcast at the centralised control centre of the Chief Electoral Office (CEO) office and Hyderabad District Electoral Office (DEO) office with laptop, internet and 24/7 manpower on rental basis.
The authorities said that the visible presence of surveillance vehicles with cameras serves as a deterrent against the misuse of vehicles, illicit cash/liquor movement and other potential electoral offences. The PTZ cameras on vehicles are primarily used to allow operators to focus on specific details, such as identifying individuals involved in electoral malpractice or criminal activities, including distribution of cash, liquor and other inducements for wooing the voters.
The visible presence of surveillance can deter potential perpetrators of voter intimidation or other illegal activities, officials said. They provide a broad overview of large areas around polling stations, counting centres and public gatherings to manage crowds and detect unusual activity.
They will also aid in crowd control at polling stations and critical areas. The footage which is recorded and retained can be used for a specific period (45 days or longer if a court case is filed) to serve as evidence in the event of an election petition, officials added.
10 candidates file papers on first day
On Monday, the first day of filing of nominations for the Jubilee Hills byelections, 10 candidates filed their papers. The bypoll is scheduled for November 11. Returning Officer for the Jubilee Hills segment Sai Ram issued the gazette notification, formally initiating the process for filing of nominations on Monday.
Of the 10 candidates who filed the nominations, eight were Independents and the other two belonged to political parties. They include A Srinvasa Rao of Navataram Party, Poosa Srinivas of Telangana Rashtra Punah-nirmana Samithi, independent candidates Srikant Siliveru (2 sets), P Pareekshith Reddy, C Chandrasekhar, Sapavat Suman, V Vikram Reddy, Ibrahim Khan, SM Hussain and Salman Khan.
Rs 25L seized
Meanwhile, the Static Surveillance Team (SST) - 1B intercepted a car and seized Rs 25 lakh unaccounted cash in Yousufguda from Sri Jairam Talasia, a resident of Visakhapatnam.