Vehicle-mounted PTZ cameras for surveillance in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be deploying vehicle-mounted Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras, along with dashboard services, for monitoring and surveillance by the security forces and election officials during the Jubilee Hills byelection, which is scheduled for November 11.

These systems provide mobile, wide-area coverage and detailed monitoring capabilities to help ensure free and fair elections.

According to GHMC authorities, the vehicle-mounted PTZ cameras help in enhancing mobile surveillance capabilities, allowing monitoring teams like Flying Squad Teams (FSTs) and Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) to cover large areas and respond quickly to incidents or complaints.

The civic body has invited agencies to submit request for quotation (RFQ) for installation of PTZ cameras, along with dashboard services with all other required accessories and website, to monitor vehicles webcast at the centralised control centre of the Chief Electoral Office (CEO) office and Hyderabad District Electoral Office (DEO) office with laptop, internet and 24/7 manpower on rental basis.