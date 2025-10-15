BJP declares Lankala Deepak Reddy as Jubilee Hills by-poll candidate

HYDERABAD: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday declared Lankala Deepak Reddy as its candidate for the Jubilee Hills by-election. The party had earlier shortlisted three names, Deepak Reddy, Dr Keerti Reddy, and V. Padma and sent the list to the high command five days ago.

The BJP central committee has now finalised Deepak Reddy’s candidature.

Deepak Reddy had contested from the same Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency in the 2023 elections, securing 25,866 votes and finishing in the third position. He is currently serving as the president of the BJP Hyderabad Central District.

Meanwhile, the party’s state leadership and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy are treating the by-election as highly prestigious, as the Jubilee Hills constituency falls under Kishan's Secunderabad Lok Sabha segment.