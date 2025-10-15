No second term for incumbent DCC chiefs, clarifies Congress

HYDERABAD: AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Tuesday ruled out a second term for all incumbent District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents, mandating that only new faces will be appointed.

The leaders, conveying directives from AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, outlined strict eligibility criteria during a video conference with district leadership. Aspirants must have at least five years of continuous and disciplined service within the party ranks. Relatives of sitting public representatives have been expressly declared ineligible, with priority given to leaders from SC, ST, BC, minority communities and women.

Leaders were cautioned against holding private meetings with the AICC observers currently touring constituencies to gather feedback. The TPCC chief specified that all interactions must be held in party offices or accessible neutral venues. Finally, leaders were instructed to intensify the “Vote Chori” campaign, directing each village unit to collect a minimum of 100 signatures.