‘Reddy lobby’ working to sideline me: Minister Surekha

HANAMKONDA/WARANGAL: Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Tuesday alleged a covert plot by members of the Reddy community to sabotage her political career through “backdoor lobbying,” claiming she was being sidelined despite a record of transparent politics.

“A few are trying to weaken our leadership through backdoor lobbying. I have always practised straightforward politics and conveyed everything directly to the party high command,” she told reporters during an informal interactions at her residence in Ram Nagar, Hanamkonda.

On Medaram developmental works, Surekha dismissed reports of objections to the tenders. “I have no issues with the tenders. The Endowments department is executing the works transparently. Three major companies submitted tenders, and eligibility will be decided as per norms. My insistence is that all matters remain within the knowledge of both myself and my department secretary,” she said.

She added that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had instructed Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy to ensure the speedy execution of Medaram works. Addressing the controversy over her remarks on actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, she said her statements were distorted. “I am straightforward and cannot tolerate false or misleading conversations. Sometimes I feel disheartened at how my words are projected,” she said.