Schools cannot expel students over BASS dues: Dy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday directed officials to ensure strict implementation of the Best Available Schools Scheme (BASS) under the SC and ST Welfare Departments.

Chairing a video conference with district collectors, Vikramarka, along with Social Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, reviewed the progress of the scheme. He said agreements between school managements and district administrations had already been finalised and warned schools against expelling students over funding delays.

He instructed collectors, DEOs and welfare officers to take serious note of the issue and ensure all students selected under the scheme continue in school.