SLP filed, SC may hear state plea tomorrow

HYDERABAD: The state government on Monday evening filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court challenging the interim orders of the Telangana High Court that stayed GO No. 9, dated September 26, 2025. The GO raised reservations for BCs in local bodies from 25% to 42%.

On Tuesday, counsels for the state government mentioned the matter before the Supreme Court registry, seeking an early hearing of the SLP, preferably on Thursday or Friday. The registry assured that the matter would be placed before the Chief Justice of India. With the CJI’s approval, the case may be listed for hearing later this week.

The Telangana High Court had on October 9, 2025, granted an interim stay on the GO issued by the BC Welfare department. Following the stay, the local body election process came to a halt as the State Election Commission was directed to adhere to the 50% ceiling on total reservations, as per Supreme Court precedents.

On Tuesday, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud met senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi in Delhi to discuss the case. The ruling Congress intends to implead itself in the SLP filed by its own government.

Mahesh later told reporters: “The Congress government wants to implement the GO in full.”