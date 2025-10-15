Suspect in tribal woman’s rape and murder case held

MEDAK: Medak police have arrested a man accused of raping and murdering a tribal woman near the Vanadurga Bhavani temple, three days after the incident came to light.

Superintendent of Police DV Srinivas told reporters on Tuesday that the victim was found on October 11 tied to a pole, stripped and unconscious near the third bridge leading to the temple. Locals alerted the police, who shifted her to Medak Area Hospital. She died while being taken to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. An Aadhaar card found at the scene helped police identify her.

Four teams, comprising 30 personnel and two CCTV analysis teams led by Additional SP Mahender, were formed to trace the culprit. After scanning footage from Mambajipally to Medak and around the crime scene, police identified a suspect seen near Siddi Vinayaka Wines at the old bus stand. He was arrested on Tuesday morning behind Medak Church.