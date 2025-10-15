Suspect in tribal woman’s rape and murder case held

MEDAK: Medak police have arrested a man accused of raping and murdering a tribal woman near the Vanadurga Bhavani temple, three days after the incident came to light.
Superintendent of Police DV Srinivas told reporters on Tuesday that the victim was found on October 11 tied to a pole, stripped and unconscious near the third bridge leading to the temple. Locals alerted the police, who shifted her to Medak Area Hospital. She died while being taken to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. An Aadhaar card found at the scene helped police identify her.
Four teams, comprising 30 personnel and two CCTV analysis teams led by Additional SP Mahender, were formed to trace the culprit. After scanning footage from Mambajipally to Medak and around the crime scene, police identified a suspect seen near Siddi Vinayaka Wines at the old bus stand. He was arrested on Tuesday morning behind Medak Church.
The accused was identified as Megawat Fakir Naik, a resident of Ambujiguda Tanda in Vatpally mandal, Sangareddy district. Police said he confessed to luring the woman on Saturday evening with a promise of work in Medak town, before attacking, raping and tying her to a pole. He also allegedly stole her nose ring.
SP Srinivas said Fakir Naik has a previous record of offences, including a rape case and other charges registered at Alladurg police station. Police have altered the case to include relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rape and murder.