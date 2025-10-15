Telangana Jagruthi to march; unite teachers & fight for employee rights

HYDERABAD: Telangana Jagruthi, the social and cultural organisation led by BRS suspended leader and MLC K Kavitha, is expanding its reach into employees’ associations. Kavitha is also reportedly planning a statewide yatra to gather feedback on public issues.

Sources said Jagruthi is likely to announce a Telangana State Government Teachers’ Association affiliated to it, aimed at fighting for teachers’ rights and entitlements. Discussions are underway on whether to form separate associations for teachers and employees or to bring them under a single umbrella.

Kavitha is said to be working to unite various teachers’ unions, currently divided by ideological and organisational differences. She is also exploring talks with associations outside the Joint Action Committee (JAC) framework to forge a broader front.

The proposed body will prioritise demands such as abolition of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), clearance of arrears and drought allowances, announcement of a new Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and settlement of retirement dues. It will also focus on issues of teachers at Gurukul, KGBV, Adarsha and SSA schools.

A state-level ad hoc committee is likely to be constituted soon, with Kavitha expected to make a formal announcement shortly. Kavitha has also been leading protests demanding enhanced reservations for the BCs.