Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy denies corruption, pledges timely completion of JCRDLIS irrigation project

HYDERABAD: Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday dismissed the allegations of corruption in his department as baseless. He asserted that all transfers in the department were carried out as per rules and that he personally monitored the entire process.

In an informal chat with reporters here, the minister also denied the reports of differences among ministers.

He emphasised that Telangana would continue to fight for its rightful share of river waters. Reminding how the state government is fighting to stop Andhra Pradesh from taking up the Banakacherla project, Uttam added that the Congress government is committed to securing Telangana’s share of Krishna and Godavari river waters.

Meanwhile, he along with minister Danasari Anasuya reviewed the progress of the J Chokka Rao Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme (JCRDLIS) and reaffirmed the Congress government’s commitment to complete it within the stipulated time-frame.

Designed to lift 38.16 tmcft of water from Godavari to irrigate 5.57 lakh acres across several north Telangana districts, the project has so far created an irrigation potential of 3.17 lakh acres.

“Phase I is operational, Phase II is nearing completion and Phase III is under execution,” he said and directed officials to expedite pending works, land acquisition and clear dues to the contractor with the objective of completing the project within two years.