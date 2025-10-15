Telangana slips into deflation with September inflation at -0.15%

HYDERABAD: Telangana has again slipped into deflation, recording a minus 0.15% inflation rate for September, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. The all-India rate stood at 1.54%. Telangana is among four states reporting deflation — along with Uttar Pradesh (-0.61%), Assam (-0.56%) and Bihar (-0.51%).

In 2025–26, Telangana posted positive inflation for three months and negative for another three. Inflation stood at 1.26% in April, 0.55% in May and 0.94% in August, while June (-0.93%), July (-0.44%) and September (-0.15%) were in the negative. Rural inflation stood at -0.29% and urban at -0.05% for September. The decline, the ministry said, was due to a favourable base effect and falling prices of vegetables, oils, fruits, pulses, cereals, eggs, fuel and light.

Speaking to the TNIE, Patrick Anthony, Professor of Commerce at Osmania University (OU), said: “In Telangana’s case, a rate of -0.15% in September means the average cost of essential goods and services was 0.15% lower than in the same month last year. While deflation might sound positive, economists see it as a symptom of deeper economic stress. It is usually driven by two factors.

One is falling demand — when consumers and businesses lack confidence or have less money, they cut spending. Weak demand forces producers and retailers to reduce prices to clear inventory, leading to generalised price drops. The fact that rural inflation (-0.29%) is lower than urban inflation (-0.05%) shows that the weakness in demand is more acute in rural areas.