Follow in the footsteps of Kalam, Shux tells students in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla, who became the first ISRO astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS) during Axiom Mission 4 in July, urged students to follow in the footsteps of former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and seize opportunities in the space industry.

He was speaking at Kalam’s Space Convention 2025, organised by the Kalam Institute of Youth Excellence (KIYE) at GMR Arena on the 94th birth anniversary of the ‘Missile Man of India’.

In July, Shukla became the second Indian to travel to space after Rakesh Sharma in 1984. Around 6,000 students from 80 engineering colleges across Telangana attended the convention, with many more joining virtually. The event also featured talks by startup founders, principals, and professors, focusing on innovation.

Sharing his journey, Shukla motivated students to dream big and pursue careers in science and space with passion and perseverance, recalling Dr Kalam’s message: “Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts, and thoughts result in action.”

Shukla also shared videos from his space mission, offering students a glimpse into life beyond Earth.

Former DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy said the conference aimed to inspire youth and encourage innovation in space and defence.

Naresh Indian, founder and CEO of KIYE, said the institute’s mission is to empower youth for India’s technological growth.