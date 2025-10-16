Former MPP donates Rs 3 crore land to state to teach moral lesson to son; seeks school in late wife’s name

HANAMKONDA: Former Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) president Goli Shyam Sundar Reddy donated agricultural land in Elkathurthi Mandal worth Rs 3 crore to the state government to teach his son a moral lesson, an act that has drawn widespread attention from villagers and officials alike.

Goli Shyam Sundar Reddy, who served as MPP president from 2006 to 2011 in Elkathurthi mandal (then part of Karimnagar district), was reportedly frustrated with his son Ranjith Reddy’s behaviour. According to him, Ranjith forcibly took possession of his residence, which included land inherited from his late wife Vasantha’s mother and allegedly thrashed him in the process.

“I want to teach a lesson to my son Ranjith Reddy. I decided to donate half of the agricultural land to the state government,” said Goli Shyam Sundar Reddy.

Acting on this resolve, he officially handed over about three acres of land to Hanamkonda collector Sneha Shabarish in the presence of revenue officials on Tuesday.

Alongside the donation, he made a special appeal to the district administration to construct a school building in the name of his late wife, Vasantha.

The act has been widely appreciated by villagers in Elkathurthi mandal headquarters.

Many see it as an example for children everywhere: parental assets are not just about inheritance, but about caretaking and respecting parents’ sacrifices.

“Children should open their eyes not just to their parents’ assets, but also to their well-being and care,” said several locals, lauding the former MPP president’s decision.