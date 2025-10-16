Justice League | Telangana HC allows TGPSC to issue Group-1 appointments; extends interim stay on order

A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday extended the interim stay granted on September 24 in writ appeals filed by TGPSC and others challenging a single judge’s order setting aside the Group-1 examination results.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin, allowed the TGPSC to issue appointment orders to selected candidates, subject to the final outcome of pending appeals.

Earlier, on September 9, Justice N Rajeshwar Rao had quashed the Final Marks List and the General Ranking List, directing the Commission to manually re-evaluate all Group-1 Mains answer scripts. The single judge had also directed that if such re-evaluation was not feasible, the Commission should conduct a fresh Mains examination for all candidates who had cleared the prelims.

Challenging this order, the TGPSC and other appellants approached the division bench, which granted interim relief on September 24. The bench adjourned the matter to November 18, for further hearing.

PIL seeking probe into Kodangal LIS dismissed

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday dismissed a PIL filed by social activist and former AICC member Bakka Judson, seeking an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into alleged irregularities in the Narayanpet-Kodangal Lift Irrigation Scheme.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin dismissed the petition, noting that the petitioner failed to establish the alleged “quid pro quo” and that the plea appeared motivated by malicious intentions.

In his petition, Judson had alleged that the scheme’s cost escalated from Rs 1,450.51 crore to Rs 4,350 crore to benefit Megha Engineering and Infrastructures (MEIL) and Raghava Constructions, linked to Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, in return for financial contributions to the Congress party via Electoral Bonds.

Respondents named included Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy. The bench found no legal basis for the allegations and dismissed the PIL.