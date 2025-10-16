Juvenile kills father in Telangana, buries body

ADILABAD: Nirmal district police have solved the mystery shrouding the murder of a farmer. He was allegedly killed and secretly buried by his own son in August, this year.
The accused, a juvenile, has been taken into custody, Superintendent of Police G Jhanaki Sharmila said on Tuesday.
According to the police, the incident occurred in Ellvi village of Tanoor mandal in Nirmal district. The victim, V Laxman, was attacked and killed by his 17-year-old son in their agricultural field on August 31, after which the boy buried the body at the same spot.
SP Jhanaki Sharmila said that after learning about the suspicious death, she directed Bhainsa Additional SP Avinash Kumar to conduct a detailed investigation. “During the inquiry, it was established that the boy had killed his father,” she said.
During questioning, the juvenile confessed to committing the crime, stating that he was upset with his father’s constant anger and reprimands about his behaviour and his poor academic performance. In a fit of rage, he allegedly attacked his father with an axe, killing him on the spot, and later buried the body in the field.
The panchanama was conducted under the supervision of G Mallesh, Child Welfare Officer, Tanoor, in the presence of local witnesses M Sainath and Mukolu Darshan from Mogili village. The police have seized the axe, iron rods, and other materials used to bury the body.
SP Jhanaki Sharmila described the incident as “deeply painful,” and urged parents to pay close attention to their children’s emotional well-being. “Differences within families and pressure related to studies can lead to such tragic consequences. Parents must observe their children’s mental state and guide them properly,” she said.
She further added that although the accused is a minor, legal proceedings are being initiated under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. “The Act ensures both the protection of children and the prevention of crime,” the SP noted. The Tanoor Police are continuing further investigation into the case.