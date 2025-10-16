Juvenile kills father in Telangana, buries body

ADILABAD: Nirmal district police have solved the mystery shrouding the murder of a farmer. He was allegedly killed and secretly buried by his own son in August, this year.

The accused, a juvenile, has been taken into custody, Superintendent of Police G Jhanaki Sharmila said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident occurred in Ellvi village of Tanoor mandal in Nirmal district. The victim, V Laxman, was attacked and killed by his 17-year-old son in their agricultural field on August 31, after which the boy buried the body at the same spot.

SP Jhanaki Sharmila said that after learning about the suspicious death, she directed Bhainsa Additional SP Avinash Kumar to conduct a detailed investigation. “During the inquiry, it was established that the boy had killed his father,” she said.

During questioning, the juvenile confessed to committing the crime, stating that he was upset with his father’s constant anger and reprimands about his behaviour and his poor academic performance. In a fit of rage, he allegedly attacked his father with an axe, killing him on the spot, and later buried the body in the field.