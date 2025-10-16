Kavitha to launch ‘Jagruthi Janam Bata’ yatra across Telangana

HYDERABAD: Telangana Jagruthi president and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha will undertake the “Jagruthi Janam Bata” yatra across the state starting October 25. Launching the yatra poster on Wednesday, Kavitha said achieving “Samajika Telangana” is not just a slogan but her policy.

Emphasising the need for Samajika Telangana, Kavitha explained why KCR’s photo is not on the posters, saying it is a matter of self-respect, not disrespect. She added that BRS suspended her and it would be morally wrong to use another party president’s photo, alleging her suspension was linked to her remarks on Samajika Telangana.

Taking a swipe at Congress and the BJP, Kavitha claimed both parties have failed in their duties at the state and central levels. “The Congress government in the state has failed to address the problems of the people. While the people gave eight Lok Sabha seats to BJP, their government at the centre has not even given eight projects to Telangana,” she said.